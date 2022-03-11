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Massachusetts Vertically Integrated Cannabis Co.
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Cannapreneur Partners is building a vertically integrated cannabis company that will be focused on servicing the rapidly emerging east coast market.
Cannapreneur Partners mission is to strategically lead and elevate purpose driven entrepreneurs to create a global impact in their industry. Created by Michael Scott, Cannapreneur Partners will be launching their next venture to connect the industries leading Cannabis entrepreneurs with strategic leadership and capital.
Cannapreneur Partners leads and elevates purpose-driven entrepreneurs to create a global impact in their industry. It has a proven track record of helping entrepreneurs attain success and guiding investors to thoughtfully place capital in the cannabis space
Summary:
TraderExpo in Vegas
Private Equity vs IPO
Banking VS Federal Legalization
MSOs
Regional vs national expansion
Limited license state appeal
Cost of capital
Pot stocks
Massachusetts by the #'s
Tourists products vs local favorites
Cannabis' investor appeal
Crystal ball predictions
The #TalkingHedge interviews Todd Sullivan of Cannapreneur Partners ...
https://youtu.be/k22fElJ1iiA
Cannapreneur Partners mission is to strategically lead and elevate purpose driven entrepreneurs to create a global impact in their industry. Created by Michael Scott, Cannapreneur Partners will be launching their next venture to connect the industries leading Cannabis entrepreneurs with strategic leadership and capital.
Cannapreneur Partners leads and elevates purpose-driven entrepreneurs to create a global impact in their industry. It has a proven track record of helping entrepreneurs attain success and guiding investors to thoughtfully place capital in the cannabis space
Summary:
TraderExpo in Vegas
Private Equity vs IPO
Banking VS Federal Legalization
MSOs
Regional vs national expansion
Limited license state appeal
Cost of capital
Pot stocks
Massachusetts by the #'s
Tourists products vs local favorites
Cannabis' investor appeal
Crystal ball predictions
The #TalkingHedge interviews Todd Sullivan of Cannapreneur Partners ...
https://youtu.be/k22fElJ1iiA
Keywords
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