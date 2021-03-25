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Mom Has Her Child Removed From Her Custody For Not Masking!
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50 views • March 25, 2021
As we all know NYC is a not a hotbed for freedom and liberty and this one should prove that without a doubt!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-nyc-judge-removes-6-year-old-mother-didnt-wear-mask-dropping-off-school/
https://www.afinalwarning.com/506354.html
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Email this tyrant of a judge! [email protected]
Support this mom if you are able to here: https://www.givesendgo.com/G233A
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-nyc-judge-removes-6-year-old-mother-didnt-wear-mask-dropping-off-school/
https://www.afinalwarning.com/506354.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/Untitled-design-20-1.jpg
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