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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 33:18-22, 20210418
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50 views • April 18, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, April 18, 2021: Psalm 33:18-22
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood and sacrificial Passover Lamb of Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, The Wonderful Counselor, The Mighty GOD, The Everlasting Father, The Righteous King of Glory, The Prince of Peace, and Emmanuel, our GOD who is always with us! Amen!
Thank You, Heavenly Father for Your Holy Spirit, who dwells in me and reminds me that:
18 Behold, Your Righteous Eye is on those who fear You, Holy Father, on those who hope in Your Infinite Mercy,
19 To deliver our soul from death, and to keep us alive in famine, sickness, and
disease.
20 My soul waits for You, JEHOVAH-RAPHA, the LORD my Healer; JEHOVAH-RAAH, the LORD my Shepherd, my Help, and my Shield.
21 For my heart shall rejoice in You, Heavenly Father, because I have trusted in Your Holy Name and in the union with my LORD Jesus Christ.
22 Let Your daily morning mercies, O LORD, be upon me, just as I hope in You.
Holy Father, thank you for Your Gift of Grace to me through Faith in Christ Jesus! Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 33:18-22 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, April 18, 2021: Psalm 33:18-22
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood and sacrificial Passover Lamb of Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, The Wonderful Counselor, The Mighty GOD, The Everlasting Father, The Righteous King of Glory, The Prince of Peace, and Emmanuel, our GOD who is always with us! Amen!
Thank You, Heavenly Father for Your Holy Spirit, who dwells in me and reminds me that:
18 Behold, Your Righteous Eye is on those who fear You, Holy Father, on those who hope in Your Infinite Mercy,
19 To deliver our soul from death, and to keep us alive in famine, sickness, and
disease.
20 My soul waits for You, JEHOVAH-RAPHA, the LORD my Healer; JEHOVAH-RAAH, the LORD my Shepherd, my Help, and my Shield.
21 For my heart shall rejoice in You, Heavenly Father, because I have trusted in Your Holy Name and in the union with my LORD Jesus Christ.
22 Let Your daily morning mercies, O LORD, be upon me, just as I hope in You.
Holy Father, thank you for Your Gift of Grace to me through Faith in Christ Jesus! Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 33:18-22 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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