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White House Update - ABSOLUTE PROOF Biden Is NOT Operating From the WH 3-12-21
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940 views • March 13, 2021
Watch This ENTIRE VIDEO AND SEE FOR YOURSELF! It starts with a clip I previously posted but continues on to another daytime segment where Richard Citizen PROVES TO YOU they are FAKING EVERYTHING about Biden on TV!
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