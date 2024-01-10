Summarized Version Explanation of WHO Pandemic Treaty & Amendments to International Health Reg's (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Tracey O' Mahony, Barrister and Founder of ICHR at:-
https://youtu.be/AFPVk5qDIv0?si=zEo3vrnH0DVccJ-i 7 Jan 2024This is a summarized version of a longer and far more detailed video which can be found at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-ZTc5bdx8YThe longer version discusses the following (note time stamps to allow you to skip to sections that interest you):
Section 1: Minute 2.30Brief History of the World Health Organisation and World Health Assembly
Section 2: Minute 4.47Sequence of Events (to 1 January 2024) Surrounding the Drafting and Negotiation of the Pandemic Response Treaty/Convention and Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations 2005
Section 3: Minute 30.53Review of the (current) Draft of the Pandemic Treaty issued on 30 October 2023
Section 4: 1 hour, 17 minutes and 53 secondsReview of the (current) Report of the Review Committee regarding Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) issued on 6 February 2023
Section 5: 1 hour, 43 minutes and 25 secondsNext Steps regarding the Adoption of the Pandemic Treaty
Section 6: 1 Hour, 44 minutes and 32 secondsNext Steps regarding the Adoption of Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations
Section 7: 1 hour, 45 minutes and 32 secondsProcess of Adoption of Pandemic Treaty and Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations at both WHO/WHA level; and In an Irish context
Section 8: 1 hour, 57 minutes and 20 secondsAvenues to Challenge the Adoption of the Pandemic Treaty and Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations
Conclusion: 2 hours, 5 minutes and 30 secondsTranscript available on YouTube page
