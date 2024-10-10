© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon News 10-10-24 Arabic News Channels Broadcast
AlArabiya
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIjK0mXpkT4&t
تغطية خاصة | غارة إسرائيلية وسط بيروت.. واليونيفيل: موجودون في جنوب لبنان بموجب تفويض أممي
Special coverage | An Israeli raid in central Beirut... and UNIFIL: They are present in southern Lebanon under a UN mandate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ6EnpfmS-s&t
ممثل لبنان بالأمم المتحدة: لبنان مستعد لحل دبلوماسي وجاهز لتسهيل مهمة الوسطاء
Lebanon's representative to the United Nations: Lebanon is ready for a diplomatic solution and is ready to facilitate the task of mediators