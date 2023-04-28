Maria Zeee: The Government is KILLING Millions of Our Bees!

This week we are joined by James Evans to discuss how the government is currently on a killing spree of bees under the guise of controlling Varroa Mite, destroying millions of healthy bees who do not have the mite which will cause devastating losses to Australia’s food supply.
