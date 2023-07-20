Romley Stewart | PROCLAMATION | A LICENSE TO BE KILLED

Link here ⬇️
https://www.brighteon.com/eff967d8-7b3b-4d7b-a652-2553c1cc6e68
Published by Puretrauma357 | 1 year ago
Romley Stewart
Grammatical Deceptions of the Underworld:
PROCLAMATION
DRIVER-LICENSE-FRAUD
Entertainment Only
THIS GOVERNMENT IS ALL ABOUT HIDING THEIR IDENTIFICATION FROM YOU
What is the proclamation date?
Chris Sommers asks the police officer; ‘If you show me the Proclamation date I will accept the breath test?’
When laws and statues are passed in parliament they’re all subject to a proclamation date at sometime in the future.
That’s why the magistrate did not want to give the proclamation date to Chris Sommers because the magistrate is employed or serves the foreign cooperation.
Councils, energy companies, banks, government departments, they are all now private on subdivisions of the foreign UNIDROIT Private Law, treaty of ROME, under a grammatically corrupted "NEW WORLD ORDER"
He must keep that quiet in order to maintain the profit of a foreign entity.
