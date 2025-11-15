BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 3:19-26, 20251115
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
0 view • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly FatherYAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD YAHWEH my PEACE in Judges 6:24! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH SHALOM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13.

Glorious Heavenly Father, Your Holy Scriptures testify that You, 

19 The YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHALOM, the LORD YAHWEH my PEACE, by Wisdom hath founded the earth; by understanding hath established the heavens.

20 By Your Knowledge the depths are broken up, and the clouds drop down the dew.

21 As Your sanctified son or daughter, I shall not let them depart from my eyes; I shall keep sound Wisdom and Discretion;

22 So shall they be Eternal Life unto my soul and Grace to my neck.

23 Then shalt I walk in my way safely, and my foot shall not stumble.


* * * *

Worship our EL-ELYON, the HIGHEST JEHOVAH with us: 

Click below to learn more and join us:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

