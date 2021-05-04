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RiseUpNH 4/5/21: Legislative Update with Andrew Manuse, ReopenNH
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30 views • April 05, 2021
Andrew Manuse of ReopenNH/RebuildNH (www.ReopenNH.com) gives us a legislative update on the final week of NH House voting on its own bills before Crossover Day. Action is needed by all NH residents. Please write your Reps (http://gencourt.state.nh.us/house/members/default.aspx) before the Wed-Fri voting. Thank you.
For more information, see:
https://reopennh.com/2021-bills-were-tracking/
https://hfnh.org/bills/
https://www.RiseUpNH.org
For more information, see:
https://reopennh.com/2021-bills-were-tracking/
https://hfnh.org/bills/
https://www.RiseUpNH.org
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