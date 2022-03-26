© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOLLYWOOD D.C. Part 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • March 26, 2022
Part 1 of 2
In this documentary from RT America, Sean Stone explores the military-industrial complex's use of Hollywood for selling narratives, and journalists for propaganda. Featuring Oliver Stone, Greg Palast, Professor Peter Kuznick and Jay Dyer.
For more info on this and Sean stone visit: https://www.seanstone.info/work/hollywood-dc
In this documentary from RT America, Sean Stone explores the military-industrial complex's use of Hollywood for selling narratives, and journalists for propaganda. Featuring Oliver Stone, Greg Palast, Professor Peter Kuznick and Jay Dyer.
For more info on this and Sean stone visit: https://www.seanstone.info/work/hollywood-dc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.