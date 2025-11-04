BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Ted Kuntz | Election Day 2025, Vaccine Damage | 11.4.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
153 followers
113 views • 3 days ago

On Election Day 2025, buckle up for a no-holds-barred episode. We're showing the White House's "My Safe Space" Facebook page— tribute to the Democrats—while unpacking bomb threats crippling New Jersey polling sites and voting machine glitches suspiciously targeting red districts. And in Virginia, Barack Obama's hypocritical endorsement of DEI-pushing Abigail Spanberger over trailblazing Black Republican Winsome Earle-Sears? We'll break down the left's "systemic racism" flip-flop with fiery audio that makes you question: politics or principles?

Shifting gears to the Big Apple, Elon's torching NYC's mayoral ballot as a straight-up scam—no ID, duplicate names, Cuomo buried at the bottom. Then, meet Zohran Mamdani, the socialist firebrand whose "Democrat" word salad has street-level libs drooling over government-run grocery stores and "lifting everybody up" with zero clue on costs. We'll roll clips of clueless voters, a ranting communist vowing to seize food industries, and a white liberal's wildest worries: ICE raids on illegals and kids' sex changes. It's peak progressive absurdity, straight from the rallies—proving Europe's Muslim power grabs and Dearborn's call-to-prayer wake-ups are just a Mamdani win away.

But it's not all outrage—join us for a raw, eye-opening chat with Vaccine Choice Canada's Ted Kuntz, whose son's DPT nightmare sparked a 40-year crusade for medical freedom. From underreported seizures to mRNA red flags, he'll torch the industry's "safety" lies and champion informed consent over herd immunity hype. We also have a blistering fax blast demanding Congress deport 'em all or face removal, slamming sanctuary treason from Pritzker to Omar. Tune in—because if we don't fight the invasion now, America's ballot box becomes its battlefield. Don't miss the untamed truth!

https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products



Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help



joe oltmann conservative daily untamed untamednation untamed truth
