On the Run from the Chinese...But God Dream 3-20-22@7:19AM

A personal dream from my lovely Jesus about Chinese soldiers coming for me that I am sharing only because he has said it would help more of his children see how he can step in and help no mater what circumstances you face. Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

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