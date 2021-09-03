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REALITY AS A WEAPON
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42 views • September 03, 2021
Dreams of warfare against deception!
We have SpiritForce Telegram now! Join in the convo at www.faithbucks.com
BANNED TALK! If you're catching this broadcast, please do share! We wax prophetic forward and present and historic, even to ancient times. ENJOY!
SPIRITWARS 8-28-2021!
WE UNLEASH THE KEYS OF PRAISE AGAINST ALL DEMONS!
Come to the Spreaker feed for top notch audio at fringeradionetwork.com or faithbucks.com
We invoke the Keys of the Kingdom!
ALSO: Check out the Basham Taiwan adventures Part 1 (long cut)
https://rumble.com/vjnqnr-basham-taiwan-chronicles-1-unedited.html
We now have VOICE MESSAGING on faithbucks.com so if you have any dreams or experiences you'd like to share, feel free to pass them over! Prayer requests and questions are welcome! Just scroll down to the bottom of that fun hand-written page by yours truly!
We have SpiritForce Telegram now! Join in the convo at www.faithbucks.com
BANNED TALK! If you're catching this broadcast, please do share! We wax prophetic forward and present and historic, even to ancient times. ENJOY!
SPIRITWARS 8-28-2021!
WE UNLEASH THE KEYS OF PRAISE AGAINST ALL DEMONS!
Come to the Spreaker feed for top notch audio at fringeradionetwork.com or faithbucks.com
We invoke the Keys of the Kingdom!
ALSO: Check out the Basham Taiwan adventures Part 1 (long cut)
https://rumble.com/vjnqnr-basham-taiwan-chronicles-1-unedited.html
We now have VOICE MESSAGING on faithbucks.com so if you have any dreams or experiences you'd like to share, feel free to pass them over! Prayer requests and questions are welcome! Just scroll down to the bottom of that fun hand-written page by yours truly!
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