【 G -Times NEWS】Twitter Finally Realized CCP’s Fear After Reading Miles Guo's Twitter Data

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Summary：On November 2nd in a live broadcast, Miles Guo broke the news that Americans and new Twitter employees just realized the enormous influence of him. They finally understand why the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) fears him, the Whistleblower Movement, and the New Federal State of China