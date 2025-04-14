🤡 MSNBC now promoting idea that SCIENCE on transgenders' side

"It's very easy to fight back on trans issues. The science is on our side. Every credible medical organization has come out and endorsed gender-affirming care," a trans activist said.

Adding, a post from today:

Hungary makes it official: only two genders, end of debate

The parliament in Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment recognizing only two genders — male and female. The decision was supported by 140 lawmakers, with 21 voting against and no abstentions.

The revised constitution states: "Hungary protects marriage as a union between a man and a woman, and the family as the foundation of the nation. A person is either male or female. A father is a man, a mother is a woman."

More from Hungary:

Hungary will block any deployment of EU troops in Ukraine, the country's Foreign Ministry says.

💬 "We won't give a single cent to help the Ukrainians and will use our veto power if Brussels wants to quickly join Kiev with the EU," said Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

➡️Budapest will also not support sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry or the purchase of Russian energy resources.