Cover Property Contingincies With A Bridge Loan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Long time real estate agent - Chris Berger - gives you a few tips on the real estate and home buying and selling process.
There are good and bad contingencies in the real estate. Discover how you can over come them with a bridge loan.
In this issue of the Berger Points Broadcast he discusses the advantages and disadvantages of a dual agent.
This guy has the best real estate tips!
Find more on Chris's Substack at:
https://bergerpoints.substack.com
#bergerpoints
#shortsale
#foreclosure
#fixerupperstyle #fixandflip
#realestateadvicenewyork
#realestateexpert
#realestateadvice
#realestatebroker
#realestateinvesting
#realestateagent
#realestate #staging #sellingmyhome #listingahome #realestateinvesting #dualagent #bridgeloan #contingencies
22h