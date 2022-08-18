Right Dissident MASS BRAINWASHING Klaus Schwab's Secret Plan to Chip Minds By 2027

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
TONIGHT Dalton Clodfelter discusses mass brain washing! White Replacement, sterilization and elite pedophile rings destroying Americas youth!
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