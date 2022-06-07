NOT ONE OF THE UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING CHILDREN HAVE ANY RECORD OF EVER BEING BORN.

Jim_Crenshaw61865 subscribersOoops! Now how could that be? Our government would not lie to us about a shooting to have excuses for trying to take our guns would they?Source: 153news.net LPZ Channel.More videos you may want to check out:Sri Lanka - The people are burning the government workers homes and carsMickey Mouse Making Swiss Cheese. He Is Making Holes In The Cheese With His Erect Penis.People all Over the World Destroying 5g Smart-Grid Infrastructure. Do You Know Why?Let's name a few pedophiles shall weFormer Luciferian talks about the ritual blood drinking in her past (just like Johnny Depp)Ask Dr. Jane-Has the bioweapon made the vaccinated 'radioactive' and crazy?Drink Starbucks? You need to watch this - Big time scam. You won't believe they are doing this.This lady's booster injection site is quickly eating her arm away. Huge black hole injury.Lady drops dead while shopping. Was it the vax or the rising store prices? Another Coincideath.Do not refuse the jab but rather "conditionally" accept it upon proof of claim. Say what?Father learns the hard way. Son collapses at the Vax Center and dies on the way to the hospital.Pastor Admits To Congregation of Infidelity 20 yrs ago-Lady in the audience says he raped her at 16!BEST CHILD PREDATOR STING I have ever seen. Methhead, car wreck, gets chased, tackled and arrested.Apparently...Luis was absent on cannon safety training day. 3 fingers gone! Ouch!Antarctica - Sorry We're Closed!They keep taking this down so I thought I would put it up. Alexa -Questions about Bill Gates.Here are some of the things they teach a 33rd degree mason...Oldies but Goodies...clones malfunctioning? Something is wrong hereADRENOCHROME: THE REAL TRUTH (one of the best videos I have ever seen on this subject)40% Excess Deaths in Late 2021? Now the deaths have shifted to the millennials. Age 25-44 are dying.150 feet below Kansas City Missouri - A hidden metropolisBluetooth signals from beyond the grave. Covid19 shot Bluetooth signals in the graveyard!"Organoids "Jab victim discharging biological creatures woman reports horror after Moderna shotPURE BLOODED THE UNVAXED ANTHEM (Hot Blooded Parody) – You will like this one