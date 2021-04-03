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Vaccine Passport Propaganda, Covid Cases Rises for Fully Vaccinated, Arkansas Senate Bill Bans Federal Gun Laws, Earth Changes, and More: 04.02.2021
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682 views • April 03, 2021
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Propaganda Template for Vaccine Passports: https://www.technocracy.news/revealed-propaganda-template-for-vaccine-passports/
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‘Breaking Through’ — US States & Elsewhere Report Growing Number of COVID Cases Among Fully Vaccinated
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/04/breaking-through-us-states-elsewhere-report-growing-number-of-covid-cases-among-fully-vaccinated/
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Arkansas State Senate Passes Bill Banning Enforcement of Federal Gun Control Laws
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/arkansas-state-senate-passes-bill-banning-enforcement-federal-gun-control-laws_3759960.html
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Links Used in Terral’s Friday Video Report (04.02.2021):
Two shallow M4.6 and M4.4 earthquakes hit off Eureka within seconds – Precursors of the Big One?: https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/california-earthquake-cascadia-san-andreas.html
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Earthmaster Update: https://youtu.be/RfSnVs2_RwM
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Iconic Mount Fuji is more dangerous than previously thought: https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/mount-fuji-eruption-danger-video.html
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Western rivers face pinch as another dry year takes shape: https://apnews.com/article/us-news-new-mexico-droughts-albuquerque-f7e146b2ff553e318d51b53134a2a13b
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Another California Drought Four Years After Last: https://rcg.org/realtruth/news/210402-003.html
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Unprecedented and widespread water receding event across Croatia: https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/earth-wobble-major-water-receding-event-croatia-photos-videos.html
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Forest fires spread across Mexico: https://youtu.be/g_TZkfrF5OA
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Nearly 200 People Caught in Recent Big Rig Busts As Border Smuggling Surge Continues: https://www.transportationnation.com/nearly-200-people-caught-in-recent-big-rig-busts-as-border-smuggling-surge-continues/
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Mother of Six Executed in ‘Road Rage’ Incident: https://www.newswars.com/mother-of-six-executed-in-road-rage-incident/
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Technocrat Vision For The Future Of Food: https://www.technocracy.news/technocrat-vision-for-the-future-of-food/
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New York Senate Passes Detention-Camp Bill: https://youtu.be/hcVxcTsaRVg
https://headlineswithavoice.com/2021/04/02/heads-up-new-york-senate-passes-detention-camp-bill/
https://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2021/a416
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/A416
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Trouble Brewing in Eastern Europe: https://eschatologytoday.blogspot.com/2021/04/global-sitrep-e5-21-trouble-brewing-in.html?m=1
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Western Washington University monitoring surge in COVID cases: https://youtu.be/UdChYDcnRVc
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Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says: https://apnews.com/article/cdc-fully-vaccinated-travel-no-quarantine-domestic-us-a657a7e7d12fff68531c5ff0e08ad717
--
Israel’s dilemma: Can the unvaccinated return to workplaces? https://apnews.com/article/israel-can-unvaccinated-return-to-work-dilemma-coronavrius-7e18cdee3a66018c36a6c61d5bc8a4c1
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https://apnews.com/article/public-health-california-coronavirus-pandemic-b482a7b3ab13539de1d3e10f9c081553
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https://apnews.com/article/manila-philippines-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-coronavirus-vaccine-ce43df515fe1da377afd87651ceda3ab
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https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/04/urgent-scientists-find-toxic-chemicals-in-some-facemasks/
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/04/dr-vernon-coleman-this-is-my-last-video-thank-you-and-goodbye/
--
Covid Vaccine Nonsense: https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=61030
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
More info at [email protected]
--
Propaganda Template for Vaccine Passports: https://www.technocracy.news/revealed-propaganda-template-for-vaccine-passports/
--
‘Breaking Through’ — US States & Elsewhere Report Growing Number of COVID Cases Among Fully Vaccinated
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/04/breaking-through-us-states-elsewhere-report-growing-number-of-covid-cases-among-fully-vaccinated/
--
Arkansas State Senate Passes Bill Banning Enforcement of Federal Gun Control Laws
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/arkansas-state-senate-passes-bill-banning-enforcement-federal-gun-control-laws_3759960.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Friday Video Report (04.02.2021):
Two shallow M4.6 and M4.4 earthquakes hit off Eureka within seconds – Precursors of the Big One?: https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/california-earthquake-cascadia-san-andreas.html
--
Earthmaster Update: https://youtu.be/RfSnVs2_RwM
--
Iconic Mount Fuji is more dangerous than previously thought: https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/mount-fuji-eruption-danger-video.html
--
Western rivers face pinch as another dry year takes shape: https://apnews.com/article/us-news-new-mexico-droughts-albuquerque-f7e146b2ff553e318d51b53134a2a13b
--
Another California Drought Four Years After Last: https://rcg.org/realtruth/news/210402-003.html
--
Unprecedented and widespread water receding event across Croatia: https://strangesounds.org/2021/04/earth-wobble-major-water-receding-event-croatia-photos-videos.html
--
Forest fires spread across Mexico: https://youtu.be/g_TZkfrF5OA
--
Nearly 200 People Caught in Recent Big Rig Busts As Border Smuggling Surge Continues: https://www.transportationnation.com/nearly-200-people-caught-in-recent-big-rig-busts-as-border-smuggling-surge-continues/
--
Mother of Six Executed in ‘Road Rage’ Incident: https://www.newswars.com/mother-of-six-executed-in-road-rage-incident/
--
Technocrat Vision For The Future Of Food: https://www.technocracy.news/technocrat-vision-for-the-future-of-food/
--
New York Senate Passes Detention-Camp Bill: https://youtu.be/hcVxcTsaRVg
https://headlineswithavoice.com/2021/04/02/heads-up-new-york-senate-passes-detention-camp-bill/
https://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2021/a416
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/A416
--
Trouble Brewing in Eastern Europe: https://eschatologytoday.blogspot.com/2021/04/global-sitrep-e5-21-trouble-brewing-in.html?m=1
--
Western Washington University monitoring surge in COVID cases: https://youtu.be/UdChYDcnRVc
--
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says: https://apnews.com/article/cdc-fully-vaccinated-travel-no-quarantine-domestic-us-a657a7e7d12fff68531c5ff0e08ad717
--
Israel’s dilemma: Can the unvaccinated return to workplaces? https://apnews.com/article/israel-can-unvaccinated-return-to-work-dilemma-coronavrius-7e18cdee3a66018c36a6c61d5bc8a4c1
--
https://apnews.com/article/public-health-california-coronavirus-pandemic-b482a7b3ab13539de1d3e10f9c081553
--
https://apnews.com/article/manila-philippines-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-coronavirus-vaccine-ce43df515fe1da377afd87651ceda3ab
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/04/urgent-scientists-find-toxic-chemicals-in-some-facemasks/
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/04/dr-vernon-coleman-this-is-my-last-video-thank-you-and-goodbye/
--
Covid Vaccine Nonsense: https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=61030
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
More info at [email protected]
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