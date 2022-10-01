https://gnews.org/post/p1r7r85a4

【Exclusive】9/29/2022 Miles Guo: Khamenei’s irreversible heart failure due to severe myocarditis might be caused by the COVID vaccine. Khamenei’s death will have a huge impact on the Whistleblowers’ Movement, our cause of taking down the CCP and world peace, and Putin may give up the use of nuclear weapons

