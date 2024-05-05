Create New Account
IS BIRD FLU THE NEXT COVID?
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published 14 hours ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/is-bird-flu-the-next-covid/

As America faces an unlikely bird flu ‘outbreak’ in chickens and cows, many are speculating on when this rare illness will jump to humans. Jefferey Jaxen looked into the previous gain-of-function lab work on H5N1 funded by Tony Fauci and NIAID, and found something very interesting.

AIRDATE: May 2, 2024

