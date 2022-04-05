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The consequences of a 'New World Order' could be HUGE
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70 views • April 05, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The acknowledgement of a ‘New World Order’ now has seeped into the mainstream — even a recent CNBC op-ed admitted one is ‘emerging,’ despite the world not being 'ready.' But recent steps taken by Russia to accumulate gold shows the consequences of this ‘New World Order’ could not only be huge, but CATASTROPHIC for certain nations around the world. In this clip, Glenn details some of those possible, terrifying outcomes…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-9oipCuv0A
The acknowledgement of a ‘New World Order’ now has seeped into the mainstream — even a recent CNBC op-ed admitted one is ‘emerging,’ despite the world not being 'ready.' But recent steps taken by Russia to accumulate gold shows the consequences of this ‘New World Order’ could not only be huge, but CATASTROPHIC for certain nations around the world. In this clip, Glenn details some of those possible, terrifying outcomes…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-9oipCuv0A
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