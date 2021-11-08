© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Day 1 - Operate in Faith - Nov 8 2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • November 09, 2021
https://www.gofundme.com/f/christian-school-for-orphans-in-ghana
https://goodgodministry.com
https://dominionbibleministries.com
Confession scripture list
https://1drv.ms/w/s!Ampq8nyIlO2fgcctsG6aMWrVKtHsJQ?e=00NPSh
Confession of scripture on a regular basis will raise your faith and enable you to walk in blessing. The Word of God is voice activated. We must know the scriptures, believe them, confess them, and then we will receive from God. This is the mechanism of faith and salvation.
God bless you,
Bobby
https://goodgodministry.com
https://dominionbibleministries.com
Confession scripture list
https://1drv.ms/w/s!Ampq8nyIlO2fgcctsG6aMWrVKtHsJQ?e=00NPSh
Confession of scripture on a regular basis will raise your faith and enable you to walk in blessing. The Word of God is voice activated. We must know the scriptures, believe them, confess them, and then we will receive from God. This is the mechanism of faith and salvation.
God bless you,
Bobby
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.