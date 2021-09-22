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ClimateHOAX: THE GLOBAL PLAN FOR CARBON ALLOWANCES, CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS, AND POLLUTION PASSPORTS
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92 views • September 22, 2021
ClimateHOAX: THE GLOBAL PLAN FOR CARBON ALLOWANCES, CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS, AND POLLUTION PASSPORTS
Same globalist psychopaths are behind CovidHOAX and ClimateHOAX - see how everything is connected and RESIST cabal tyranny!
Same people, media, paid and bought "experts" LIED to you about covid "pandemic" and now lying to you about co2, man made climate change, etc.
And never forget - CO2 IS GOOD and NECESSARY for us to survive.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/18b5a9d4-94bf-4611-b901-930ff66b9273
Same globalist psychopaths are behind CovidHOAX and ClimateHOAX - see how everything is connected and RESIST cabal tyranny!
Same people, media, paid and bought "experts" LIED to you about covid "pandemic" and now lying to you about co2, man made climate change, etc.
And never forget - CO2 IS GOOD and NECESSARY for us to survive.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/18b5a9d4-94bf-4611-b901-930ff66b9273
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