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Jan 6th Medic Speak Out: FBI Agents, CIA Operatives, Fed Plants, and Government Murder
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137 views • March 11, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Top propagandists and corrupt media execs are confessing that their narratives are full of lies. Chris Alberts, a J6 medic, joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose the violence caused by Capital police in attempts to ‘deescalate’ the situation. Alberts recounts his encounters with police and protestors, and the nightmares he's endured from defending his rights.
Visit Chris Alberts' Give Send Go to support him and his family:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Hopeforahero
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx1par-jan-6th-medic-speak-out-fbi-agents-cia-operatives-fed-plants-and-government.html
Top propagandists and corrupt media execs are confessing that their narratives are full of lies. Chris Alberts, a J6 medic, joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose the violence caused by Capital police in attempts to ‘deescalate’ the situation. Alberts recounts his encounters with police and protestors, and the nightmares he's endured from defending his rights.
Visit Chris Alberts' Give Send Go to support him and his family:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Hopeforahero
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx1par-jan-6th-medic-speak-out-fbi-agents-cia-operatives-fed-plants-and-government.html
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