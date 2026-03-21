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Episode #126 - Why College Is Failing Our Kids — And the Path They’re Not Being Shown | Terry Iverson
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
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55 views • 2 days ago

Is college/university still worth it in 2026? Or are we sending millions of young people down a path of debt, anxiety, and lost purpose?


In this episode of 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝟕 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, Todd Cave speaks with 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧, a 45-year manufacturing veteran, author, and founder of 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐍𝐨𝐰!, a movement helping young people discover 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐭-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞, 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬.


With over 𝟒𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐭, Terry argues that the real crisis isn’t a lack of intelligence or ambition, it’s that young people are rarely shown the 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 that actually match their talents.


In this conversation we explore:


🔹 Why the traditional college/university path is failing many young people

🔹 The real opportunity behind apprenticeships and skilled trades

🔹 How hands-on work builds confidence, identity, and purpose

🔹 The hidden mental health benefits of meaningful work

🔹 Why parents and mentors must rethink how we guide the next generation

🔹 What the future of education and careers could look like


This episode challenges the cultural belief that success only comes from a university degree, and explores a powerful alternative that could transform how we prepare young people for life.


If you’re a parent, mentor, educator, or young person searching for direction, this conversation may completely change how you see success.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

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🌐 Connect with Terry via any of the links below:


Website - http://www.championnow.org/

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Twitter/X - https://x.com/championnow

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/terry-iverson-278b259/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_championnow_/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@championnow4532


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - Bitcoin address - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


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📌 Subscribe for more conversations on consciousness, healing, masculinity, and human potential. 🌎


👉🏽 If this episode challenged or inspired you, LIKE, COMMENT, and SHARE it with someone who needs to hear it.

Keywords
collegeuniversitycareeradvicepurposedrivenlifefutureofworktheconsciousman7studentdebtapprenticeshipsskilledtradeseducationreformcollegealternativesmanufacturingcareerstradeschoolyouthmentorship
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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