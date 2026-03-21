Episode #126 - Why College Is Failing Our Kids — And the Path They’re Not Being Shown | Terry Iverson

Is college/university still worth it in 2026? Or are we sending millions of young people down a path of debt, anxiety, and lost purpose?





In this episode of 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝟕 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, Todd Cave speaks with 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧, a 45-year manufacturing veteran, author, and founder of 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐍𝐨𝐰!, a movement helping young people discover 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐭-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞, 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬.





With over 𝟒𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐭, Terry argues that the real crisis isn’t a lack of intelligence or ambition, it’s that young people are rarely shown the 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 that actually match their talents.





In this conversation we explore:





🔹 Why the traditional college/university path is failing many young people

🔹 The real opportunity behind apprenticeships and skilled trades

🔹 How hands-on work builds confidence, identity, and purpose

🔹 The hidden mental health benefits of meaningful work

🔹 Why parents and mentors must rethink how we guide the next generation

🔹 What the future of education and careers could look like





This episode challenges the cultural belief that success only comes from a university degree, and explores a powerful alternative that could transform how we prepare young people for life.





If you’re a parent, mentor, educator, or young person searching for direction, this conversation may completely change how you see success.





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