Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mid-Term Election $$$ to Democrats From Ukraine FTX Crypto Crash-Bankman Fried (Sam)
351 views
channel image
TruthBombsAway
Published 15 days ago |

This tale of money laundering from the U.S. Government to Ukraine, then Ukraine put this money into FTX.  Then FTX itself AND Ukraine launder money back to the Democrat party for the midterm elections.  Then right after the midterm elections... POOF ! ... FTX is gone, and the founder flees to the Bahamas.  The corruption in this is TRULY STAGGERING !

Keywords
democratsmoney launderingcryptomidterm electionsftxdemocrat election donations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket