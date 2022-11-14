Mid-Term Election $$$ to Democrats From Ukraine FTX Crypto Crash-Bankman Fried (Sam)

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This tale of money laundering from the U.S. Government to Ukraine, then Ukraine put this money into FTX. Then FTX itself AND Ukraine launder money back to the Democrat party for the midterm elections. Then right after the midterm elections... POOF ! ... FTX is gone, and the founder flees to the Bahamas. The corruption in this is TRULY STAGGERING !