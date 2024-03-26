Prophecy Update (Signs of the Times): Surprising Details About Upcoming April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!
Pastor JD addresses the often-used saying known as, “Do they know something we don’t?” by covering some surprising details concerning the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th.
SOURCE ⬇️
1. https://calvarychapelkaneohe.subspla.sh/gvrv5y6
Related Article: Solar Eclipse of Biblical Proportions Will Transverse the Continental United States - https://israel365news.com/386912/solar-eclipse-of-biblical-proportions-will-transverse-the-continental-united-states
💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
5. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/
AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️
1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/
2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/
3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/
4. Trump Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-gear/
5. Stop Illegal Immigration Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/stop-illegal-immigration/
6. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/
7. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.