Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophecy Update (Signs of the Times): Surprising Details About Upcoming April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse
channel image
American Patriots God Country
274 Subscribers
141 views
Published Yesterday

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Pastor JD addresses the often-used saying known as, “Do they know something we don’t?” by covering some surprising details concerning the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th.

SOURCE ⬇️

1. https://calvarychapelkaneohe.subspla.sh/gvrv5y6

Related Article: Solar Eclipse of Biblical Proportions Will Transverse the Continental United States - https://israel365news.com/386912/solar-eclipse-of-biblical-proportions-will-transverse-the-continental-united-states

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/

2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/

3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/

4. Trump Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-gear/

5. Stop Illegal Immigration Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/stop-illegal-immigration/

6. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/

7. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
trendingbibleviralprophecybible prophecyend timesamerican patriots for god and countryviral videosolar eclipsetrending newseclipsesigns of the timesend times bible prophecyviral videostrending videosjd faraqtrending videothe great north american eclipseaugust eclipse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket