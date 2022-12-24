Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COASTAL FLOODING EVENT UNDERWAY*$1.7 TRILLION BUDGET APPROVED-LARGEST MILITARY BUDGET EVER*
125 views
channel image
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Published a day ago |

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/ReedTimmerAccu/status/1606410536513675264 https://twitter.com/historyinmemes/status/1606377960142819328 http://hp2.wright-weather.com/icons/us_chill.gif https://twitter.com/BenPapandrea/status/1606313834683187210 https://twitter.com/weatherchannel/status/1606402878805090312 https://twitter.com/ReedTimmerAccu/status/1606321386976415744 https://poweroutage.us/ https://www.13abc.com/2022/12/23/oshp-multiple-people-injured-turnpike-crashes-crews-working-closures/ https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1606374143976476680 https://www.statista.com/statistics/1303432/total-bilateral-aid-to-ukraine/ https://sputniknews.com/20221223/biden-signs-858bln-us-defense-policy-bill-1105737294.html https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/USA/united-states/military-spending-defense-budget https://www.crfb.org/papers/president-bidens-fy-2022-discretionary-budget https://www.zerohedge.com/political/arizona-gov-will-dismantle-80-million-cargo-container-wall-he-just-built https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/23/britains-nurses-announce-more-strikes-for-2023 https://www.texastribune.org/2022/12/22/texas-population-growth-30-million-census/ https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/millions-of-americans-have-left-the-country-where-are-they-going-and-why/ar-AA15B5xP https://twitter.com/SierraSmith84/status/1606084809255690241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1606084809255690241%7Ctwgr%5E47dfc232f458485a1b262330e5bb17491b9c2a9b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5317223%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1606366238313152524 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/irs-delays-600-gig-tax-rule https://www.newsweek.com/chunks-sperm-whale-wash-new-york-city-streets-after-storm-surge-1769452 https://twitter.com/PeterDClack/status/1606420759689457664/photo/1

Keywords
healthclimate changealiensgrand solar minimumweatherdisclosurepandemicfloodprotestsannunakihidden historyearth changesstormlockdownevolutionary energy artseeartspleadianscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket