CCP Says the U.S. Has No Right To Interfere Taiwan Issue

09/24/2022 In a closed-door event between China and the United States during the UN General Assembly, Wang Yi claimed that the Taiwan issue is an internal Chinese matter, and the United States has no right to interfere in what method will be used to resolve it. While Blinken maintained that the security of the Taiwan Strait is of utmost priority
