Tapping out Fear on Tianmeng Bridge China

Video from Tianmeng Mountain in China, a bridge crosses a valley from one valley to another.

The centre of the bridge has a glass floor which was terrifying for me to cross.

I made this video on the second crossing because on the first crossing I couldn't look down and was shaking, however since I got over I had to come back.

And the technique of tapping on the St-1 acupuncture point was extremely helpful.



It is in a groove on the bone below the pupil of the eye. When tapping on this point whilst thinking of or looking at a fear releases out anxiety.

It works, I could cross the bridge whilst looking down.

Crossing many more times with friends without a care in the world.

Very effective