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Tapping out Fear on Tianmeng Bridge China
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16 views • January 03, 2020
Video from Tianmeng Mountain in China, a bridge crosses a valley from one valley to another.
The centre of the bridge has a glass floor which was terrifying for me to cross.
I made this video on the second crossing because on the first crossing I couldn't look down and was shaking, however since I got over I had to come back.
And the technique of tapping on the St-1 acupuncture point was extremely helpful.
It is in a groove on the bone below the pupil of the eye. When tapping on this point whilst thinking of or looking at a fear releases out anxiety.
It works, I could cross the bridge whilst looking down.
Crossing many more times with friends without a care in the world.
Very effective
The centre of the bridge has a glass floor which was terrifying for me to cross.
I made this video on the second crossing because on the first crossing I couldn't look down and was shaking, however since I got over I had to come back.
And the technique of tapping on the St-1 acupuncture point was extremely helpful.
It is in a groove on the bone below the pupil of the eye. When tapping on this point whilst thinking of or looking at a fear releases out anxiety.
It works, I could cross the bridge whilst looking down.
Crossing many more times with friends without a care in the world.
Very effective
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