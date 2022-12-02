Create New Account
The Anti-Humans
Son of the Republic
Published 8 hours ago |

The Voluntary Human Extinction Movement

* New phenomenon: lobbying for the end of humanity.

* New age environmentalists think humans must die to save the planet — no, really.

* Anti-humanism at the heart of modern leftist thought.

* Increasing acceptance of euthanasia isn’t normal.

* Assisted suicide has become encouraged suicide.

* The left’s disdain for life starts early.

* Normal societies don’t do this.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 1 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316447198112

Keywords
planned parenthoodabortionlaura ingrahamaocenvironmentalismpopulation reductioneuthanasialeftismnew agedeath culthuman extinctionoccasional cortexsandy cortezanti-humanism

