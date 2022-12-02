The Anti-Humans

The Voluntary Human Extinction Movement
* New phenomenon: lobbying for the end of humanity.
* New age environmentalists think humans must die to save the planet — no, really.
* Anti-humanism at the heart of modern leftist thought.
* Increasing acceptance of euthanasia isn’t normal.
* Assisted suicide has become encouraged suicide.
* The left’s disdain for life starts early.
* Normal societies don’t do this.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 1 December 2022
