The Devil's Playground - Temptation. Tentación. Tentation

Temp·ta·tion
/tem(p)ˈtāSH(ə)n/
noun
noun: temptation; plural noun: temptations
‘The desire to do something, especially something wrong or unwise.’ Also defined as, ‘The act of tempting or the state of being tempted especially towards evil.’
Similar: desire, urge, itch, impulse, inclination
a thing or course of action that attracts or tempts someone.
