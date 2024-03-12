Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Devil's Playground - Temptation. Tentación. Tentation
channel image
NorCalCowboy
0 Subscribers
12 views
Published 17 hours ago

Temp·ta·tion

/tem(p)ˈtāSH(ə)n/

noun

noun: temptation; plural noun: temptations

‘The desire to do something, especially something wrong or unwise.’ Also defined as, ‘The act of tempting or the state of being tempted especially towards evil.’

Similar: desire, urge, itch, impulse, inclination

a thing or course of action that attracts or tempts someone.

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionusawe the people

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket