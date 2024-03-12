The Devil's Playground - Temptation. Tentación. Tentation

Temp·ta·tion

/tem(p)ˈtāSH(ə)n/

noun

noun: temptation; plural noun: temptations

‘The desire to do something, especially something wrong or unwise.’ Also defined as, ‘The act of tempting or the state of being tempted especially towards evil.’

Similar: desire, urge, itch, impulse, inclination

a thing or course of action that attracts or tempts someone.