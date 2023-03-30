Ursula von der Leyen made an important confession - "We know that we are now in an era where we rely on one single supplier - China Accounts for 98% of our 'Rare Earth Supply'".

Ursula von der Leyen made an important confession: “We know that we are now in an era where we rely on one single supplier - China. It accounts for 98% of our rare earth supply.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.