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The Anatomy of Covid-19
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64 views • October 24, 2020
Humanity is not a virus. Covid-19 is an attack on humanity. EVERYONE can test positive for Covid-19 assuming they have an immune system.
What they're calling a test is not a test - its a scarlet letter.
The coronavirus is the body's exosomes. These are secreted by the cells under numerous conditions.
Doctor Andrew Kaufman explains it all in a concise 30-minute presentation.
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWRbIIaPV78&;t
What they're calling a test is not a test - its a scarlet letter.
The coronavirus is the body's exosomes. These are secreted by the cells under numerous conditions.
Doctor Andrew Kaufman explains it all in a concise 30-minute presentation.
source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWRbIIaPV78&;t
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