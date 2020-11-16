Mask of Virtue: The Philanthropy of Domestic Terror & Regime Change

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"O Mary ... Defend [us] with your power against all enemies, and especially against those who hide their malice behind the mask of virtue."-St. Maria Faustina Kowalska
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