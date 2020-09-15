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Are Rogue Elements of the FBI Conspiring With ANTIFA To Make America Burn?
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109 views • September 15, 2020
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This video analyzes the evidence and considers the very real possibility that the Oregon and other West Coast fires are being sparked by ANTIFA to Make America Burn. It also disputes the left wing narrative being pushed by the corrupt Fake News Mainstream Media and the compromised F.B.I. (i.e. the Portland Division) that there is no evidence and that it is all just a right-wing conspiracy theory. Could it be that the leftist, deep state rogue elements of the FBI are conspiring with ANTIFA to destroy the Republic? It certainly seems so and it wouldn't be the first time nor will it be the last.
It appears the FBI is taking a page out of the fake news mainstream media's playbook and using misinformation themselves and psychologically projecting their own misinformation campaign onto the truth seekers who are exposing them.
ANTIFA is the same group that has been burning businesses down, accidentally lighting themselves on fire as they try to burn everything in their paths and they've locked cops in buildings and cemented doors shut and tried to light the builds on fire with the cops in them. In other words, this completely fits their modus operandi (M.O.).
SUMMARY: The media and the left are covering it up either to not make the public panic or to keep the outrage against ANTIFA down since they love and support their evil and have been and the public knows it. They know the public would surely completely turn on them if the let this information get out and they can't have that. No, no, they want to control the narrative and assure that they can still have a chance of winning (cough cough fixing) the 2020 election (which by the way they have no chance of actually winning at all). You can bet your bottom that if ANTIFA is tied to this, BLM is up to no good and is more than likely tied to this in some capacity as well. After all, they are two peas in a pod.
LET'S SEE HOW LONG THIS ONE STAYS UP BEFORE THEY MAKE UP A REASON TO TAKE IT DOWN. I AM ASSUMING IT WILL BE THE USUAL LIES OF CALLING THE TRUTH FAKE NEWS OR CALLING IT HATE SPEECH AND PRETENDING IT INCITES VIOLENCE AGAINST THE BAD PEOPLE.
SOURCES USED:
1. HEADS UP! ALL CLACKAMAS COUNTY RESIDENTS - https://youtu.be/4HaOEvqjoso
2. Board of County Commissioners Emergency Meeting - Sept. 10, 2020 - https://youtu.be/R6fidkEp1eY
3. The LEFT is using FIREWORKS to start fires in the forest! MORE EVIDENCE - https://youtu.be/mS7T5ucoH0E
4. BIG News on west coast FIRES 9-11-20 - https://youtu.be/LAseK9Hghbo
5. Sheriff deputy said f ANTIFA - https://youtu.be/1ZHY4RE_GLA
6. Puyallup Man Arrested While Starting Fire, Bond set at $1000 - https://bellinghammetronews.com/news/puyallup-man-arrested-while-starting-fire-bond-set-at-1000
7. Oregon Wildfires Refugees Build 100,000 strong Army to march on Oregon Government - https://youtu.be/J57uhlZsnVk
8. FBI Statement on Wildfires - https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/portland/news/press-releases/fbi-releases-statement-on-misinformation-related-to-wildfires
9. Clackamas County Wildfire Press Conference September 10, 2020
- https://youtu.be/ZL7pQ0t7Yng
ADDITIONAL SOURCES (I FORGOT TO ADD THESE INTO THE VIDEO):
10. The City of Portland Houses Rose City Antifa (TrumpetMan) - Portland's CHAZ/CHOP?? - https://youtu.be/UE_3LDvWcbY
11. Police Scanner Reports Truck With Texas Plates Throwing Molotov Cocktails - https://twitter.com/AK4WA/status/1304542009257070596
12. Dem Backed Radicals Caught Setting California Wildfires Blamed on Climate Change - https://www.brighteon.com/242ceef5-753d-4779-aad8-8e997875dd8d
13. Arsonist Agents Of The Left Set Fire To The West Coast As Democrat Leaders Blame Climate change - https://youtu.be/ou87kGZTeJA
14. 9/16/2020 -- Dept. of Defense Secretary Mark Esper CONFIRMS Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) in space - https://youtu.be/U0RfYQuCL_M
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
#AntiAntifa, #FBI, #ClackamasCountyFires
This video analyzes the evidence and considers the very real possibility that the Oregon and other West Coast fires are being sparked by ANTIFA to Make America Burn. It also disputes the left wing narrative being pushed by the corrupt Fake News Mainstream Media and the compromised F.B.I. (i.e. the Portland Division) that there is no evidence and that it is all just a right-wing conspiracy theory. Could it be that the leftist, deep state rogue elements of the FBI are conspiring with ANTIFA to destroy the Republic? It certainly seems so and it wouldn't be the first time nor will it be the last.
It appears the FBI is taking a page out of the fake news mainstream media's playbook and using misinformation themselves and psychologically projecting their own misinformation campaign onto the truth seekers who are exposing them.
ANTIFA is the same group that has been burning businesses down, accidentally lighting themselves on fire as they try to burn everything in their paths and they've locked cops in buildings and cemented doors shut and tried to light the builds on fire with the cops in them. In other words, this completely fits their modus operandi (M.O.).
SUMMARY: The media and the left are covering it up either to not make the public panic or to keep the outrage against ANTIFA down since they love and support their evil and have been and the public knows it. They know the public would surely completely turn on them if the let this information get out and they can't have that. No, no, they want to control the narrative and assure that they can still have a chance of winning (cough cough fixing) the 2020 election (which by the way they have no chance of actually winning at all). You can bet your bottom that if ANTIFA is tied to this, BLM is up to no good and is more than likely tied to this in some capacity as well. After all, they are two peas in a pod.
LET'S SEE HOW LONG THIS ONE STAYS UP BEFORE THEY MAKE UP A REASON TO TAKE IT DOWN. I AM ASSUMING IT WILL BE THE USUAL LIES OF CALLING THE TRUTH FAKE NEWS OR CALLING IT HATE SPEECH AND PRETENDING IT INCITES VIOLENCE AGAINST THE BAD PEOPLE.
SOURCES USED:
1. HEADS UP! ALL CLACKAMAS COUNTY RESIDENTS - https://youtu.be/4HaOEvqjoso
2. Board of County Commissioners Emergency Meeting - Sept. 10, 2020 - https://youtu.be/R6fidkEp1eY
3. The LEFT is using FIREWORKS to start fires in the forest! MORE EVIDENCE - https://youtu.be/mS7T5ucoH0E
4. BIG News on west coast FIRES 9-11-20 - https://youtu.be/LAseK9Hghbo
5. Sheriff deputy said f ANTIFA - https://youtu.be/1ZHY4RE_GLA
6. Puyallup Man Arrested While Starting Fire, Bond set at $1000 - https://bellinghammetronews.com/news/puyallup-man-arrested-while-starting-fire-bond-set-at-1000
7. Oregon Wildfires Refugees Build 100,000 strong Army to march on Oregon Government - https://youtu.be/J57uhlZsnVk
8. FBI Statement on Wildfires - https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/portland/news/press-releases/fbi-releases-statement-on-misinformation-related-to-wildfires
9. Clackamas County Wildfire Press Conference September 10, 2020
- https://youtu.be/ZL7pQ0t7Yng
ADDITIONAL SOURCES (I FORGOT TO ADD THESE INTO THE VIDEO):
10. The City of Portland Houses Rose City Antifa (TrumpetMan) - Portland's CHAZ/CHOP?? - https://youtu.be/UE_3LDvWcbY
11. Police Scanner Reports Truck With Texas Plates Throwing Molotov Cocktails - https://twitter.com/AK4WA/status/1304542009257070596
12. Dem Backed Radicals Caught Setting California Wildfires Blamed on Climate Change - https://www.brighteon.com/242ceef5-753d-4779-aad8-8e997875dd8d
13. Arsonist Agents Of The Left Set Fire To The West Coast As Democrat Leaders Blame Climate change - https://youtu.be/ou87kGZTeJA
14. 9/16/2020 -- Dept. of Defense Secretary Mark Esper CONFIRMS Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) in space - https://youtu.be/U0RfYQuCL_M
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
#AntiAntifa, #FBI, #ClackamasCountyFires
Keywords
terrorismtreasoncrimeantifafbideep statecommunismheadlines with a voiceus newsoregonunited statesfirecover upamerican patriots for god and countryarsonviral videoanti communismus news todayblazing pressanti antifaclackamas countyfederal bureau of investigationdirk jensenpsychological projectionsonya fischer
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