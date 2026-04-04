© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iran has rejected a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire, an unnamed source has told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.
Of course, why would Iran give their enemies another chance to do a sneak attack, re-arm or sneak in an invasion force. The US-Israeli ZOG forces can't be trusted, bunch of liars.
Source @Sky News
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!