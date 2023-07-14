A prominent German economist says central banks plan to concretize central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the form of microchips implanted under the skin, a technology that would enable absolute government control over personal finances.
READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/top-economist-central-bankers-are-planning-cbdc-currency-implants-under-your-skin/
New digital ‘money’ will mark the end of First Amendment, Second Amendment, and all human freedom :The beast system is at the very precipice of coming into existence; its digital fences are being erected right under our noses
https://leohohmann.com/2023/07/14/new-digital-money-will-mark-the-end-of-first-amendment-second-amendment-and-all-human-freedom/
