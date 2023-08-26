Elon Musk To Sue George Soros Over Free Speech

While Biden and the corrupt DOJ files lawsuits against Elon Musk and SpaceX for not hiring boarder jumping illegals. Elon Musk vows to sue George Soros and his foundations over protecting free speech.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.