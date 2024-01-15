Create New Account
Prof. Malcolm Shaw’s masterful display in international law and meticulous take-down of South Africa’s case at International Court of Justice
Posted 13January2024 Arsen Ostrovsky:
Prof. Malcolm Shaw international law South Africa case at ICJ.
In case you missed, here is the full video of Prof. Malcolm Shaw’s masterful display in international law and meticulous take-down of South Africa’s case at ICJ, during his submission on behalf of Israel.

terrorisraelgaza warhamasiccsouth africainternational court of justiceicj

