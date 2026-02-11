Tracking The Torah Terrorists - Fantastic!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There has been a lot of negative feelings concerning the latest move by Solberg but lets look at this from a different perspective. This is a GREAT opportunity. Let's not forget where we all came from before reading the bible for ourselves and detaching from church doctrine. ---Zachary Bauer (New2Torah)