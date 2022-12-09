Create New Account
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THIS 🎎 BALENCIAGA & WHY I WAS "CANCELLED" 👠 SHOE0NHEAD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 19 hours ago

https://www.youtube.com/@Shoe0nHead


The clothing brand Balenciaga made a creepy photoshoot that threw the internet into complete chaos. Apparently we can't talk about it because it hurts the gays or something.


Twitter: https://twitter.com/shoe0nhead


Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shoe0nhead

https://www.patreon.com/shoe0nhead


♥OnlyFans♥

https://ibb.co/7z2gJmp


♥ The "MAP" Video playlist ♥

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfEgDiRe7_I&list=PLs2ACCnl3YK5W9MeWeLxMdeobp04GUM1A&index=1&t=0s


♥ sources used in this video


https://imgur.com/a/nqiyQ


Brittany Venti's video:

https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_venti/video/7168267063763537195


The rap song lol:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KfoXn9jr5Y&t=0s


The New York Post article:

https://nypost.com/2022/11/21/balenciaga-under-fire-over-ads-with-kids-in-bondage-gear/


Timestamps:

00:00 The Balenciaga Scandal Summed Up

06:40 The Drama

12:42 Why I Left The Left

15:34 LGBT = P3DO????????

19:09 The Useful Idiots

27:47 My Apology


