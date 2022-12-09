WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THIS 🎎 BALENCIAGA & WHY I WAS "CANCELLED" 👠 SHOE0NHEAD

Shoe0nHead is one of my grrls 😘 https://www.youtube.com/@Shoe0nHead
The clothing brand Balenciaga made a creepy photoshoot that threw the internet into complete chaos. Apparently we can't talk about it because it hurts the gays or something.
Timestamps:
00:00 The Balenciaga Scandal Summed Up
06:40 The Drama
12:42 Why I Left The Left
15:34 LGBT = P3DO????????
19:09 The Useful Idiots
27:47 My Apology
