Bill Trikos : The Phenomenon of Nicolai Levashov : 2012 01 28 / 02 Question: As a baptized person, at an early age the appropriate faith ?. English subtitles

This site contains Knowledge, a unique Knowledge that until now was not available for those who wish. This Knowledge is about numerous mysteries of Life, a structure of the Universe, Spirit, Mind and many other things... All books, publications and pictures presented on this site, reveal Knowledge about principles of the origin of the Universe itself and Life in it, laws of rise of thinking and consciousness and many other things

"A question: As a baptized person, at an early age the appropriate faith was instilled in me. I always instinctively knew that something was not right, that I was puzzled in the midst of all this deception, about the existence of Matrona of Moscow, Xenia of Petersburg, St. Seraphim of Sarov and other enlightened healers who strived for it, for the ability to heal, although they professed Christianity. How could that be? -The question is, you know, they have been declared as saints, and so on. Indeed, there were such people doing things, but I’m not going to set about researching each of them; who was who, and what they did. But I think that many of them really could heal, and so on.A question: does this have anything to do which any church? Absolutely not. Not in the slightest. It has to do with genetics of these people who possess these gifts. And, due to the fact that they were in this environment, which obliged them to become a monk or a nun, and they were inside the church, in the bosom of the church. And they were then soon declared saints. Because it was immediately perceived as coming from God; man is a conductor, and through him God heals, etc. And as I see it, the ""Fathers"" (I’m placing inverted commas deliberately) made really good use of such opportunities, and the position was this: even here, in the European part of of Russia, it didn’t manifest itself much. Because in Western Europe, if one is familiar with the ""The Witch’s Hammer"", it was very simple, the Inquisition took a very simple position: if it is within the church – then it’s from God, if outside the church - it is of the devil. Not bad? One and the same thing: one – from God, the other - from the devil. And in order to free someone from the devil, he must be burned. As if the purifying fire frees man from the clutches of the devil. What a lovely position! That is, all those who did not want to support the church's position were destroyed, because it is built entirely on lies. A total lie, not to mention the fact that the New Testament, etc., etc. Those who want can read about it. I’ve written something, and Svetlana also wrote about this in more detail. You can read and, indeed, there are many flaws, hundreds of mistakes, and one is simply surprised that people don’t notice then. In principle, I’m not surprised. Why? Because there is an embedded program such that when a person is reading it, they only see and perceive that which the authors of program want them to see. That is, a lot of things they didn’t even both to leave unaltered. Because they were 100% sure that no one will ever be able to see the truth.Has anyone read the book ""The Hour of the Bull"" by Efremov? Do you remember, he wrote about the island, which no one saw, even though they were there? He really conveyed such an image, a suggestive force so powerful that the inhabitants of that planet which he described, did not see the island. Although, those who came from another planet, they were able to see it perfectly. That is to say, a powerful force worked on the people's consciousness, so that they perceived the material they had read as being that which was wanted by those who laid down that program; because the force acted at the subconscious level. Has everyone heard about the 25th frame? But this works a thousand times more effectively than the 25-th frame. And besides, people can't see it, can't hear anything and turn themselves into zombies. Therefore, such things as the manifestation of some or other characteristics and qualities of people were precisely used. And now indigo-children are born, churchmen try to get hold of them immediately, get them zombifyed and use them in the sense that they came from the church and that is from God...

