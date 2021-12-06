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Вакцинация - это каннибализм. У еще живых младенцев берут органы для вакцин. Савва Святогорец
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5812 views • December 06, 2021
Дорогие во Христе братья и сестры! Мы уже многократно и громогласно заявляли безспорную и неопровержимую Истину, что православные ни в коем случае не могут и не должны соглашаться на вакцинацию от ковида даже уж только потому, что все жижи включают в себя клетки абортированных младенцев. Все, кто вакцинируются, становятся каннибалами, совершают смертный грех! Имеющий разум, да разумеет!
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