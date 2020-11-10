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THE WORLD IS ABOUT TO CHANGE! BOLIVIA AGAINST BIG PHARMA -BREAKING NEWS!~ NO MORE LIES!!
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331 views • November 10, 2020
Per the Bolivian Chamber of Deputies ~ Citizens, and residents of the Bolivian territory, may use the Chlorine Dioxide Solution, as an alternative means, to prevent or treat the infection and the consequences caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
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