Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FPV Kamikaze Drone Early Access Gameplay with PHONK / Short
channel image
Anchored Stories
0 Subscribers
19 views
Published Tuesday

Some BOOMs during "APC in the Field" mission of FPV Kamikaze Drone.

Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNpSI-m1PaI

-----

My Telegram: https://t.me/AnchoredStories

Disclaimer: This short video was originally uploaded to my YouTube channel and has gone when the channel was banned.

Keywords
dronewargameplayshortfpvsimulatorearly accesskamikazephonk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket