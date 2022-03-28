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Footage appears to show Russian ship firing missiles off Crimean coast
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10 views • March 28, 2022
The Guardian.
Videos circulating on social media purport to show a volley of missiles being launched from a ship near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea.
The Russian military said a combat ship launched eight cruise missiles against Ukrainian military infrastructure on 22 March
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6jlFK7QlTc
Videos circulating on social media purport to show a volley of missiles being launched from a ship near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea.
The Russian military said a combat ship launched eight cruise missiles against Ukrainian military infrastructure on 22 March
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6jlFK7QlTc
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