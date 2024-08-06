Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be VP running mate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, according to multiple sources. The selection caps the Midwestern Democrat’s short but swift ascent from a relative unknown to a leading driver of the party’s attacks on Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda.
